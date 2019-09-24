5 Things To Watch

With a fresh week of prep action ahead of us, here are five things to watch as the first week of fall hits west Michigan:
1. Spring Lake soccer hosts GR Catholic Central
Time: 6:45 p.m. Thursday
Place: Spring Lake H.S.
These two teams were recently ranked 10th and 12th in the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings in Division 2. With the two teams being so closely matched, the game has become a bit of a rivalry in recent years, and two weeks ago the Lakers beat the Cougars 3-1.
2. Grand Haven soccer hosts Bucs’ Pride night
Time: 7:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Grand Haven H.S.
The Grand Haven football team dropped their Bucs’ Pride game against the Bulldogs Friday night, so this matchup gives the soccer team the opportunity to avenge the loss of the football team. The Buccaneers are coming off of a huge win over Rockford who was ranked No. 6 in the state. The Bucs have momentum in this match, and will look to continue their hot run.
The Buccaneers are led by seniors Jaden King and Max Jerovsek. The seniors get one last chance to play in a Bucs’ Pride game and play for something bigger than soccer. Grand Haven also plays on Thursday in Caledonia and on Saturday at home versus H.H. Dow.
3. Grand Haven volleyball continues conference play
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday
Place: West Ottawa H.S.
The No. 9-ranked Buccaneers began conference play with a big win over Grandville last Thursday. The Bucs won in a close match in five sets to extend their record to 26-5. Senior Ashley Slater has continued her dominant play and the Bucs have seen a steady improvement in play from junior Mackenzie Gross. Reece Redder and Samantha Boeve have earned regular spots in the team’s rotation of players, coming up big on defense and passing the ball.
On Saturday, the Bucs are back at West Ottawa playing in the West Ottawa Invite.
4. Friday’s football action
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Various locations
The local teams face some tall tasks this week. Grand Haven takes on the number three ranked time in Division one and Fruitport takes on the number one ranked team in division three in Muskegon. Spring Lake takes on a conference opponent in Comstock Park who they narrowly defeated last season, and has stumbled out of the gate this year. The Buccaneers are coming off of a disappointing performance losing 27-7 to the number six ranked Grandville Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, Fruitport went on the road and took care of business at GR Union winning 49-0. Spring Lake went on the road and shut out Coopersville 34-0.
Each of these teams are going to be tested in a major way Friday night. For Grand Haven, they have to get their offense going, after scoring 28 points in their season opener, the Buccaneers have scored 14 points in the three weeks since. Spring Lake needs to continue building on the momentum last week in order to give themselves a fighting chance to make the playoffs this season.
Last year, Fruitport only managed to score six points on the Big Reds. The Trojans are 1-7 all-time against Muskegon and although they don’t look prepared to defeat them, they can learn a lot about their team in a game like this.
5. WMC soccer in action this week
Time: 6:45 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Saturday
Place: Western Michigan Christian H.S
The WMC soccer team continues to pick up wins after beating Covenant Christian 5-1 last Thursday. The team is now 7-1-3 and has a pair of matches coming up this week. First, the Warriors take on Ludington at home Thursday night. The last time the two teams played, they ended with a 1-1 draw. WMC has been on fire as a team in recent weeks. Led by Brevyn Bryne and Brandon Fles, the Warriors look to build on their winning ways and defeat the Orioles.
Saturday afternoon, WMC takes on Whitehall as part of their Warrior Weekend. The No. 2-ranked Warriors take on a 6-4 Whitehall team. Warrior Weekend serves as a de-facto homecoming because WMC doesn’t field a football team. Look for this strong Warrior team to have a big week and continue their ascension in the Division 4 rankings.
Contact D’Angelo Starks by email at dstarks@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @DAngelo_Starks.
