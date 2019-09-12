Thursday's prep roundup

Last night saw plenty of action across the area’s prep teams:
Soccer
Western Michigan Christian: The Warriors were taking on Muskegon Catholic Central and held a 1-0 lead before the game was postponed due to weather.
Volleyball
Fruitport: The team traveled to Reeths-Puffer to play on Tuesday evening. The match went to a decisive five games and the Trojans pulled out a victory 3-2. The games were scored 21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20 and 15-5. Ellie Fisher and Brooke Sieplinga were the leaders offensively, finsihing the match with 14 and 10 kills. Madalyn Fett contributed on offense as well as being a key player on defense adding eight kills and 20 digs.
Jessie Paquin had a big day serving as she would end with 10 aces. The Trojans have their first home match against GR Union today.
Grand Haven: The Bucs’ junior varsity went 0-4 in their home conference round-robin on Tuesday evening. Their losses came to Grandville, West Ottawa, Hudsonville and Caledonia. Jada Miller led the team in kills with 12 while both Paige Redder and Grace Montgomery had eight. Redder also served well for her team, scoring eight aces.
Amelia Segroves was passing well for the team tallying 40 assists. Mia Sweirbut was a leader on defense with 19 digs and Kaitlyn Wilke and Redder both had 18 each. The Buccaneers are now 10-8 on the season. The team plays again Thursday at Hudsonville.
Tennis
Spring Lake: The Lakers took on Holland Christian on Tuesday and went 4-6. The 2-doubles pairing of Grant Kieft and Teddy Hylant took a three-set match losing the first set 6-7 and winning the following two 6-1, 6-2. Sean Bennink and Jackson Der Vartarian took their match with ease 6-3, 6-1. Kyle Powers plays in the 5-singles slot for the team and won his match 6-3, 6-3. Mason De Vries won his singles match 6-0, 6-1.
Joshua Duer lost his match 0-6, 1-6, Callum Saxe dropped both sets 0-6, Nate Starr did the same 0-6 and August Druzgal lost his match 1-6, 3-6.
Number one doubles pairing AJ Dalman and Dawson Sherman lost a tight three-set match 4-6, 7-6, 0-6. Alex Mathew and Ian Brown lost 0-6, 6-7.
The Lakers will be in action again Saturday at the Grand Haven Quad.
Fruitport: Fruitport was on the road in Jenison on Wednesday to take on the Wildcats. The Trojans were swept in a tough match up for the young team.
The team’s number one singles player Jordan Hennings dropped his match 1-6, 0-6. The tea, did not play a number two in singles. Cole Foy lost 0-6, 0-6 and Caleb Foy lost 1-6, 0-6.
In doubles, Brady Weck and Zander Beatty lost their matches 1-6, 0-6. The number two team of Davis Gilbert and Hayden Winskas dropped their match 0-6, 0-6. The teams of Richard Rieske and Dakota Adkins and Harkaran Cheema and Mason Murphy also lost 0-6, 0-6. The Trojan tennis team are back on the courts tonight taking on Coopersville.
Swimming
Grand Haven: The Buccaneers hosted Zeeland West on Tuesday and had a strong all-around showing.
The team of Kathryn Ackerman, Georgia Basil, Alonna Clark and Ocean Veldhouse won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:51.74. Veldhouse finished first in the 200-yard free clocking a 2:00.68.
A pair of Bucs topped the leaderboard in the 200-yard IM as Basil and Clark finished first and second with times of 2:15.12 and 2:15.20, respectively. Ackerman won the 50-yard free by over a second finishing the race in 24.40.
Clare Duplissis was the highest Buccaneer finisher in the 1-meter diving, coming in third with a score of 158.6. Clark finished second in the 100 fly with a 1:02.96. Veldhouse swam a 54.61 in the 100 yard free, scoring her a first-place finish.
Basil would convincingly take first in the 500 yard free with clocking a 5:23.22. The team of Ackerman, Clark, Veldhouse and Ellyn Skodack won the 200-yard free relay with a 1:41.09. Skodack came in third in the 100 yard back with a 1:03.57.
Ackerman won the 100-yard breast by five seconds clocking a 1:05.65. The Grand Haven swim team will be back in the pool on Friday at home in the West Michigan Relays.
Cross Country
Spring Lake: The Spring Lake girls cross country team participated in their first conference jamboree Wednesday. The Lakers finished in first place as a team.
Anna Fedewa finished fourth, Julia Bajt finished sixth, Lily Parker finished ninth, Eryn Bouwhuis finished 11th and Eva Titlton finished 16th.
The Lakers don’t run again until Sept. 21, at the Cougar Invitational.
