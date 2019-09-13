Due to changes in our print production schedule, the Tribune’s print deadline is such that we will no longer have the ability to publish sports scores in the following day’s newspaper.
Instead, our coverage of live sports events — including Friday night football games — will be featured on our website at www.grandhaventribune.com.
Since we’re no longer restricted by a print deadline, this allows our sports writers to cover more games and provide more comprehensive coverage than ever before.
Our extended online offerings will feature in-depth game stories, comments from coaches and athletes, photo galleries and video.
Everyone who has a subscription to the Tribune’s printed edition also has access to our digital offerings free of additional charge.
To access our website, visit www.grandhaventribune.com. You’ll be asked to sign in — make sure you sign in using the same information (name, email, address, phone number) as we have on file for your print subscription.
If you’re unsure what that might be, you can call our office at 616-842-6400 during our regular office hours (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4 p.m.).
While we won’t have football scores in Saturday’s Tribune, we will continue to provide exhaustive coverage of the local sports scene. Instead of next-day game coverage, we’ll turn our focus to a wide range of stories, including features on local athletes, coverage of outdoor sports, in-depth features on topics that affect our local sports scene, and much more.
We’ll also continue to print comprehensive prep roundups including all of our local prep sports teams.
If there’s a story you’d like to see us cover, reach out to sports writers D’Angelo Starks (dstarks@grandhaventribune.com) or Kyle Turk (kturk@grandhaventribune.com), or call 842-6400, ext. 228 or 229.
