Trojans hope experience helps turn corner

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.