Trojans in action

FRUITPORT — In the first official matches of Fruitport wrestling’s season, there were plenty of ups and downs as individuals tried to find their ideal weight and level.
That is music to the ears of head coach Mike Michelli.
“It is early and our kids are young,” Michelli said. “I wanted to see where they were at, and we got a gauge of who we are.”
The Trojans hosted two dual matches and three other teams on Wednesday night, squaring off with Muskegon and Sparta. While Fruitport handled the Big Reds 48-21 in their first matches of the night, there was a learning experience against the Spartans as Fruitport won just four of the 12 contested matches.
“Now they’re starting to figure some things out,” Michelli said. “It stung a little bit with Sparta, I think we’re a better team than we showed.”
Seniors Crue Cooper and Karl Glydewell won both their matches, Cooper winning both matches at 189 lbs by pinning his Muskegon opponent in the third period and blowing out his Sparta opponent 13-2 to notch a technical fall. Pins score six points, while technical falls can earn either four or five points. Decisions, or matches without technical falls, award three points to the victor.
“There’s still work to do,” Cooper said. “We’ve been working on conditioning, I’ve got my base of moves down over the last three years but I still can push myself."
Glydewell was involved in one of the most exciting matches of the night up against Sparta’s Kyle Wheater at 145 lbs. After Wheater had tied the match in the third period with a takedown, Glydewell answered with an escape and takedown of his own to win the match 9-6 and secure the decision.
“I moved Karl up a couple classes to fill a hole,” Michelli said. “He stepped in, which was awesome. The team really needed that, and Crue gave me what I expected. He’s solid and tough.”
Senior Tyler Ranshaw also won both his matches, pinning his Muskegon opponent in the first period before a back-and-forth match against Sparta’s Jaylan Brown. After Brown controlled the majority of the first period, Ranshaw nearly turned things around and was on the verge of securing a pin before the first-period buzzer got in the way. Ranshaw headed into the third period down by a point before a takedown and pair of escapes clinched the two-point decision.
Younger brother Roan Cooper won both his matches at 119 lbs to begin his freshman career at 2-0, while senior Connor Sykes won his match at 125 lbs against Sparta’s Hayden Cook.
“Hard work is going to pay off,” Cooper noted on what his teammates can learn at this stage in the year. “My freshman year, I had a .500 record. Nothing special. Two years later, all-state. Hopefully I can get back to that level this year.”
Sparta’s dominance in the second set of matches meant a 46-17 victory for the Spartans. Senior David Ross also won his match against Muskegon before falling to Sparta’s Mykel Riordan. The Trojans will be in Greenville on Saturday morning for an invitational.
The rest of the scores and results from Wednesday’s prep action:
Spring Lake
Wrestling: The Lakers began their season with a dual at Grand Rapids Union Wednesday night and came away 1-1. The first matchup came against Allendale, the Lakers fell 63-15. The three Spring Lake wrestlers with wins against Allendale were Jamie Holt, Max Montgomery and Jack Parker. That trio also finished their night 2-0.
In the second match, Spring Lake flipped the score and defeated Grand Rapids Union 63-15. Picking up wins in the win were: Jude Fetterly, Nate DeRose, Tristan Ball, Justin Johnson, Brayden Stone, Peyton Ball, Luke Bilak and Rex Chambers.
The Lakers return to the mats Saturday when they travel to participate in the Forest Hills Eastern Invitational.
Fruitport
Girls Basketball: The Trojans were on the road Wednesday night taking on Muskegon Oakridge. Fruitport girls moved to 2-0 after winning the game 46-27.
Ellie Fisher had a monster game for the Trojans finishing with 12 points, 18 rebounds, four steals and four blocks. Sydney Bol had a big game as well scoring 11, grabbing five rebounds and four assists. Andi Quasebarth had 11 points, Anna Bol had seven and Willo Staal had five. Kennah VerMerris finished the game with five rebounds and four assists.
The Trojans move on to host rival Spring Lake at home tonight.
Bowling: The Fruitport bowling teams hosted Jenison for a conference match on Wednesday. The boys team won 21-9 and the girls team lost 29-1.
Evan Simonis led the boys in their win with a 369 series and high game of 202. Jray Conklin had a 366 series with a 199 high and Cameron Weaver bowled a game of 202.
Jessica Plichta scored the only point for the girls with her game of 180. Kennadi Dykstra had the high series on the team with a 346. Dykstra finished with a high game of 181.
The Trojans hit the lanes next on Monday when they take on Mona Shores at Sherman Lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.