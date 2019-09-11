Tuesday's prep roundup

Volleyball
Spring Lake: The Lakers hosted Sparta at home Tuesday night. The match was closely contested and Spring Lake defeated Sparta three sets to one. The scores were 25-23, 25-23, 11-25 and 25-22, respectively. Abbi Perkins led the team with 21 kills followed by teammates Alicia Mumby with 10 and Lily Garrison with six. Madalyn Lisman led with seven kills and Perkins and Mumby both finished with four apiece. Kendra Kieft had 18 kills, Mumby had 14 and Julia Zonca had 14. The Lakers host the Spring Lake Tri at home on Thursday.
Soccer
Western Michigan Christian: The Warriors traveled to Ludington to open up their conference play. Defense and goalkeeping were front and center in this match with it ending in a 1-1 draw. Scoring opened up when Ludington got a header by the Warriors' keeper. The score remained 1-0 until halftime. The Warriors managed to even up the score when a Brevin Byrne pass found the chest of Brandon Fles and then the back of the net. The draw brings Western Michigan Christian's record on the season to 4-1-2. The Warriors turn around and play another conference rival in Muskegon Catholic Central at home tonight.
