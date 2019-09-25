Results from Tuesday’s prep action:
Spring Lake
Volleyball: The Lakers took on West Catholic at home Tuesday night and lost in three sets 25-20, 25-22, 25-20. Abbi Perkins and Madalyn Lisman led the team offensively with nine and seven kills. Perkins and Lily Garrison had two aces each and Perkins added three blocks to her performance. Defensively, Taylor Estep, Kendra Kieft, and Kyla Kobylak all finished with eight digs. The team plays again Saturday at the Montague Invitational.
The junior varsity team lost in three sets, 25-15, 14-25, 12-15. Nicole Schmitt and Emma Nicles scored the most at the net with five kills each and Nicles also added two blocks. Inez Allard had four service aces and Kayleigh Hood had three for the match. The Lakers were led defensively by Makenna Glombowski tallying 12 digs and teammates Anna Bisacky and Taylor Vette each added eight. The Lakers are now 6-6 on the season.
The Freshman team lost their match in two sets, 25-13 and 29-27.
Swimming: Spring Lake swimming team was in Jenison Tuesday night and lost their meet 97-80. Specific results were not available. The Lakers are back in action Saturday at the Holland Christian Invitational.
Golf: The Lakers hosted the Conference Jamboree Tuesday and finished in fourth place as a team. Phoebe Saunders shot the best score of the jamboree with a 41. Kelsey Megley, Kayden Fritsche, and Kate Galloway carded the other three scores for the Lakers. The team played again Wednesday night at West Catholic.
The junior varsity team played in a jamboree hosted by GR Catholic Central Tuesday. Abby Bennett was the leader on the team with a 59 and Paige Sharp followed her with a 62. Sophie Van Ittersum carded a personal best with a score of 70. Their next matchup comes Monday at Coopersville.
Western Michigan Christian
Volleyball: The Warriors were at Orchard View taking on the Cardinals in a conference matchup. They came out sluggish trailing 12 to 13 before taking a timeout. After that timeout WMC took control of the match and won the first set 25-15. They went on to win the next two sets 25-12 and 25-11. The Warriors are now 16-9-3 on the season.
Taylor Folkema lead the team in kills with seven, She was followed by Kyla Wiersema and Alisha Leffring who had six and five, respectively. Wiersema had three blocks and Chloe Mitchell added two. Meghan Heiss, Anna Negen finished with three aces and Leffring tallied two. Defensively, Grace VanBeek led the way with 13 digs. She was followed by Claudia Kingma with seven and Esther Hartley with four.
WMC hosts Covenant Christian on Friday as part of their Warrior Weekend.
Cross Country: The WMC cross country teams were in Manistee Tuesday to open up their conference schedule. The boys finished first and the girls finished third.
The boys time were as followed:
Ben Garretson 3rd, 19:04.7
Ben Waldo 5th, 19:06.6
Jonathan Clausing 8th, 19:28.4
Caleb Croff 9th, 20:03.6
Pierce Newell 10th, 20:06.4
Tyler Gould 14th, 20:38.5
Luke Moorhead 19th, 21:19.3
Noah Ferrier 32nd, 22:57.3
Hector Sanchez 43rd, 27:55.5
Marco Campillo 44th, 30:55.4
The girls times were:
Abby VanderKooi 1st, 17:56.9
Ava Rotman 7th, 23:24.4
Brianna Zuidema 13th, 24:41.7
Cate Garretson 14th, 24:46.5
Emma Visker 22nd, 26:09.5
Natalie Riksen 26th, 26:59.9
Audrey Braak 29th, 27:21.2
Elise VanMeura 31st, 27:42.5
Jessica Eenigenburg 36th, 30:38.8
Abby Sweetman 40th, 31:14.9
Lily Zeno 46th, 34:23.9
Chloe Kozal 47th, 47:47.0
The Warriors run again Saturday at the Allendale Invite.
