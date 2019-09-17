The scores and results from Sept. 16's contests:
FRUITPORT
Volleyball: The Trojans opened O-K Black play with a three-set loss to Jenison. The Wildcats won 25-17, 25-17, 25-18. Setters Jenna VanderVelde and Jessie Paquin led the offense with a combined 19 assists while VanderVelde had a team-high 3 aces.
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN
Soccer: A trip to Orchard View was the second of back-to-back games for the Warriors, and a tough trip ended in a scoreless draw. Goalkeeper Jamison Goorman stopped a handful of attacks for the Warriors, while Brandon Fles was the nearest Warrior to a goal as a set-piece threat. WMC (6-1-3 overall, 2-0-2 conference) will play Covenant Christian on Thursday at home.
This post will be updated as scores continue to be reported.
