Turk: Burrow, LSU out in front in first Playoff projection

Tuesday will mark the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. What better way to mark the occasion than a prediction of what we're likely to see between games of Tuesday's Champions Classic on ESPN?
Here are my top four (plus the two closest contenders) as we head into college football's Week 11:
1. LSU (8-0) AP: No. 1
Last week: Bye
This week: at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Every time Ed Orgeron's team has been tested, they've responded. Wins over Florida and Auburn have proved their mettle, while quarterback Joe Burrow is playing at a Heisman level.
Find a way past Alabama at the weekend, and the Tigers should stroll into the SEC championship game, likely against Georgia. The Tiger defense will be something to keep an eye on during the week, as safeties Grant Delpit and Derek Stingley were injured late on against Florida two weeks ago. Linebacker Michael Divinity also left the team on Monday for "personal reasons."
2. Ohio State (8-0) AP: No. 3
Last week: Bye
This week: vs. Maryland, noon
The Buckeyes haven't had to break a sweat through eight games, but outside of their 38-7 romp over Wisconsin two weeks ago it's hard to argue that they've been tested. Head coach Ryan Day has clicked with Georgia transfer Justin Fields at quarterback, while the defense is anchored by likely No. 1 draft pick Chase Young.
Penn State and Michigan will be tricky tests at the end of the year, but it's hard to argue that any team in the Big Ten can match up with OSU's athletes. Seniors Malik Harrison and Jordan Fuller are game-changers at linebacker and safety while running back J.K. Dobbins is heavily underrated.
3. Alabama (8-0) AP: No. 2
Last week: Bye
This week: vs. LSU, 3:30 p.m.
In many ways, it has been a typical Alabama season. They're second in the nation in scoring offense with 48.6 points per game and ninth in defense at an average of 15.3. They're flashing NFL-level players on both sides of the ball, as is custom. They're beating everyone – heavily.
Yet there is a feeling that this team may not be quite as dominant as years past. It starts with the health of QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose status for Saturday's LSU clash is trending positively but not guaranteed. The Crimson Tide are another team where you can ask questions of their schedule. Their best win is likely a 47-28 win over a 6-3 Texas A&M...and that's pretty much it. Saturday's Game of the Century redux will tell us a lot more about the Tide than the Tigers, provided Tagovailoa plays.
4. Penn State (8-0) AP: No. 5
Last week: Bye
This week: at Minnesota, noon
Big Ten bias? Maybe. Regardless, there's no denying PSU's credentials. They've simply played more quality opponents than the next team on this list, winning back-to-back nailbiters against Iowa and Michigan late in September. They're not perfect, and Minnesota might not be either, but the two will play on Saturday with two undefeated records at stake.
Their quarterback might be what ends up holding them back. Sean Clifford is at the very least solid. But it'd be hard to say he's at the level of Fields over in Columbus, or is capable of making crucial plays should PSU find itself in the Playoff later on. Minnesota is still a tricky team to figure out, but the Gophers' defense is not its strength. Clifford and star wideout KJ Hamler will want strong performances while LB Micah Parsons and the PSU defense keep PJ Fleck's offense at bay.
5. Clemson (9-0) AP: No. 4
Last week: vs. Wofford, 59-14 W
This week: at N.C. State, 7:30 p.m.
Their North Carolina scare aside, Clemson has not been all that bad. However, much like Alabama, the vibe surrounding the Tigers is not one of invincibility. Pundits and fans have been harsh on sophomore QB Trevor Lawrence, although he should have an easier time throwing to four NFL-caliber receivers.
6. Oregon (8-1) AP: No. 7
Last week: at USC, 56-24 W
This week: Bye
It's too early to go through all the possible scenarios in relation to the SEC, but people should keep both the Ducks and Utah in mind. There's a chance both teams will have one loss heading into the Pac-12 championship.
Just missed the cut: Georgia, Oklahoma, Baylor, Utah
