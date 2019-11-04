Turk: Burrow, LSU out in front in first Playoff projection

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.