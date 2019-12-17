CLASSES OVER WINTER BREAK

NEW IMPROV WORKSHOP for 5th-9th Graders Friday, Saturday & Monday, December 27, 28 and 30, 10:00am-12:00pm at West Michigan Academy of Arts & Academics

NEW ARCHERY CLASS for 1st-6th Graders Monday & Tuesday, December 30 & 31, 12:00pm-1:00pm at North Ottawa Rod & Gun Club

NEW BB GUN CLASS for 1st – 6th Graders Thursday & Friday, January 2 & 3 12:00pm-1:00pm at North Ottawa Rod & Gun Club

WINTER YOUTH PROGRAMMING

BASKETBALL CLASSES for K-3rd graders starts the week of January 21 at Griffin or Rosy Mound

BASKETBALL LEAGUES FOR 4th, 5th & 6th graders begins the week of January 20 at 4pm at your school

DANCE WORKSHOPS at White Pines Intermediate School Café, Theme SUPER HEROS

Ages 3-5 – Mondays, 5:30pm-6:15pm - begins January 13

K-2nd Graders – Thursdays, 4:15pm-5:15pm - begins January 9

3rd& 4th Graders – Thursdays, 5:15pm-6:15pm – begins January 9

INDOOR SOCCER CLINICS for preschoolers thru 4th graders

NEW SUPER SATURDAY SPORTS for 2nd-4th graders

YOUTH SPORTS INTRO for Preschool thru 1st graders

All start Saturday, January 25 at Lakeshore Middle School Gyms

YOUTH DROP IN OPPORTUNITIES

LACROSSE, INDOOR GIRLS OPEN GAMES for 5th-8th Graders, starts Saturdays, January 18 from 9:00am-10:00am at White Pines Intermediate Gym

LACROSSE, INDOOR GIRLS OPEN GAMES for 9th-12th Graders, starts Wednesdays, January 8 from 4:00pm-5:00pm at Shoreline Sports Academy

SOCCER, INDOOR COED OPEN GAMES for 5th-8th Graders, starts Sundays from 3:00pm-5:00pm at Lakeshore Middle School Gym

YOUTH SPECIAL EVENTS

NEW KIDS IN THE KITCHEN with Artisan of Grand Haven on Wednesday, January 22 at Artisan of Grand Haven

7th -12 Graders 3:30pm-4:30pm

1st – 6th Graders 4:30pm-5:30pm

MORE…DRAWING & ILLUSTRATON for Ages 8-12 on Saturday, January 18th from 9:30am-11:30am at Lakeshore Middles School Café

NEW COOKIE DECORATING w/Grand Finale Desserts for 3rd – 8th graders on Saturday, January 18th from 10am-12:00pm at Grand Haven Community Center

Please contact the NORA office at 616-850-5125 for more details and pricing. Register online at our new website at norarec.org for details on great programs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.