CLASSES OVER WINTER BREAK
NEW IMPROV WORKSHOP for 5th-9th Graders Friday, Saturday & Monday, December 27, 28 and 30, 10:00am-12:00pm at West Michigan Academy of Arts & Academics
NEW ARCHERY CLASS for 1st-6th Graders Monday & Tuesday, December 30 & 31, 12:00pm-1:00pm at North Ottawa Rod & Gun Club
NEW BB GUN CLASS for 1st – 6th Graders Thursday & Friday, January 2 & 3 12:00pm-1:00pm at North Ottawa Rod & Gun Club
WINTER YOUTH PROGRAMMING
BASKETBALL CLASSES for K-3rd graders starts the week of January 21 at Griffin or Rosy Mound
BASKETBALL LEAGUES FOR 4th, 5th & 6th graders begins the week of January 20 at 4pm at your school
DANCE WORKSHOPS at White Pines Intermediate School Café, Theme SUPER HEROS
Ages 3-5 – Mondays, 5:30pm-6:15pm - begins January 13
K-2nd Graders – Thursdays, 4:15pm-5:15pm - begins January 9
3rd& 4th Graders – Thursdays, 5:15pm-6:15pm – begins January 9
INDOOR SOCCER CLINICS for preschoolers thru 4th graders
NEW SUPER SATURDAY SPORTS for 2nd-4th graders
YOUTH SPORTS INTRO for Preschool thru 1st graders
All start Saturday, January 25 at Lakeshore Middle School Gyms
YOUTH DROP IN OPPORTUNITIES
LACROSSE, INDOOR GIRLS OPEN GAMES for 5th-8th Graders, starts Saturdays, January 18 from 9:00am-10:00am at White Pines Intermediate Gym
LACROSSE, INDOOR GIRLS OPEN GAMES for 9th-12th Graders, starts Wednesdays, January 8 from 4:00pm-5:00pm at Shoreline Sports Academy
SOCCER, INDOOR COED OPEN GAMES for 5th-8th Graders, starts Sundays from 3:00pm-5:00pm at Lakeshore Middle School Gym
YOUTH SPECIAL EVENTS
NEW KIDS IN THE KITCHEN with Artisan of Grand Haven on Wednesday, January 22 at Artisan of Grand Haven
7th -12 Graders 3:30pm-4:30pm
1st – 6th Graders 4:30pm-5:30pm
MORE…DRAWING & ILLUSTRATON for Ages 8-12 on Saturday, January 18th from 9:30am-11:30am at Lakeshore Middles School Café
NEW COOKIE DECORATING w/Grand Finale Desserts for 3rd – 8th graders on Saturday, January 18th from 10am-12:00pm at Grand Haven Community Center
Please contact the NORA office at 616-850-5125 for more details and pricing. Register online at our new website at norarec.org for details on great programs.
