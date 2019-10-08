VanderKooi breaks record in conference meet

The Warriors hosted a Lakes 8 conference jamboree and saw a record breaking performance from Abbi VanderKooi. VanderKooi set a new home course record with a time of 17:40.1, breaking her own record.
The girls team came in second in the jamboree and the boys finished first.
Girls results:
Ava Rotman 7th, 22:23.2
Brianna Zuidema 9th, 22:37.5
Cate Garretson 12th, 23:13.9
Emma Visker 21st, 25:18.0
Natalie Riksen 28th, 26:24.4
Audrey Braak 32nd, 27:07.4
Jessica Eenigenburg 37th, 28:37.6
Elise VanMeurs 38th, 28:38.0
Abby Sweetman 40th, 28:41.5
Lily Zenz 43rd, 30:14.6
Chloe Kozal 47th, 48:17.0
Boys Results:
Ben Garretson 3rd, 18:37.9
Jonathan Clausing 6th, 18:41.7
Ben Waldo 8th, 18:59.9
Tyler Gould 9th, 19:18.5
Caleb Croff 10th, 19:20.5
Pierce Newell 11th, 19:22.1
Daniel Plaisier 16th, 19:45.9
Luke Moorhead 23rd, 21:15.8
Noah Ferrier 35th, 24:03.6
David Clausing 36th, 24:30.0
Hector Sanchez 37th, 25:46.4
Marco Campillo 43rd, 28:57.0
The Warriors run again Saturday at the Portage Invite.
