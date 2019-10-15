Results from the weekend’s prep action:
Grand Haven
Volleyball: The Bucs were at the Mona Shores Invitational Saturday and came away with four wins and one loss. The Bucs beat Whitehall, Reeths-Puffer, Portage Central and Mona Shores all in two sets. The lone loss came in the finals against Hudsonville.
Mackenzie Gross led the team offensively with 48 kills and five aces. Sarah Knoll and Tessa Winklemann followed Gross in kills with 30 and 25.
Samantha Boeve and Reece Redder each had 8 aces throught the day and Reilly Swierbut added six to the team total. Boeve finished with 107 of the team’s 123 assists. Defensively, Redder led the way with 38 digs. Gross had 27 digs and Boeve and Haillie Rittel each had 22.
The Buccaneers are now 38-7 on the season and head coach Aaron Smaka hit a milestone with this weekend’s victories. Smaka now has 500 career wins.
Spring Lake
Volleyball: The junior varisty team was at the Warrior Showdown and WMC Saturday. The Lakers went 3-2 on the day with wins coming against Reeths-Puffer, Orchard View and Fremont. The day came to any end in the semifinals when the Lakers took on WMC and lost 25-19 and 25-13.
Maddy Duer had a big day for the Lakers across the board with eight aces, eight digs and 10 kills. Nicole Schmitt had a well rounded day for the Lakers as well with 20 kills, five aces and three blocks. Makenna Glombowski was the leader on defense with 40 digs, she also added five aces offensively. Kayleigh Hood lead the way in assists with 22 and also had five aces and 12 digs.
The Lakers are now 12-13 on the season, their next match is tonight at Allendale.
Western Michigan Christian
Cross Country: The cross country teams ran in the GMAA cross country championships on Friday. The girls team finished fourth with 99 points and the boys also finished fourth with 90 points.
Individual results were as followed:
Girls:
Abby VanderKooi 1st, 17:19.26 (2nd fastest girls GMAA’s performance ever)
Ava Rotman 10th, 21:04.96
Brianna Zuidema 16th, 21:49.31
Cate Garretson 28th, 22:50.81
Emma Visker 55th, 24:20.71
Natalie Riksen 63rd, 25:20.68
Elise VanMeurs 81st, 26:51.08
Jessica Eenigenburg 83rd, 27:03.39
Abby Sweetman 84th, 27:04.38
Audrey Braak 90th, 27:50.52
Lily Zenz 96th, 28:14.44
Chloe Kozal 107th, 45:45.00
Boys:
Jonathan Clausing 8th, 17:52.93
Ben Waldo 12th, 18:02.26
Ben Garretson 15th, 18:05.83
Tyler Gould 25th, 18:30.75
Pierce Newell 32nd, 18:58.17
Daniel Plaisier 34th, 19:00.98
Caleb Croff 38th, 19:13.06
Luke Moorhead 63rd, 20:33.43
Noah Ferrier 82nd, 21:45.81
Volleyball: The junior varsity team hosted and won the Warrior Showdown. The Warriors defeated Allendale, Fremont, Holton, Spring Lake and Reeths-Puffer in the finals.
The Warriors are back in action tonight at home against MCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.