Scores and results from the weekend’s prep action:
Spring Lake
Swim: The Lakers hosted an invitational Saturday and finished second as a team behind only Northview. Spring Lake scored 483 points as a team.
The 200 yard medley relay team of Collin Schock, Jake Fisher, Charles Brown and Joey Wachter came in second in the race with a time of 1 minute, 46.22 seconds. KJ Losee took gold in the 200-yard freestyle, clocking a 1:43.58. Charles Brown was the bronze winner in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:08.3. Ethan Hare was the top finisher in the 50 freestyle at 24.86. Wit Miller was third in the diving portion of the event with a score of 304.20. Losee won his second event in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking a 51.89. Wachter blew away the competition in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing as the only swimmer with a sub-50 second time. He swam a 46.90.
Brown narrowly won the 500-yard free with his time of 5:26.24. The 200-yard freestyle relay team finished third with a 1:35.74. Wachter beat out teammate Schock in the 100-yard backstroke with his time of 52.12. Jake Fisher turned the best performance in the 100-yard breaststroke for the Lakers, placing fourth at 1:13.57. In the meet's final event, the 400-yard free relay team of Schock, Brown, Wacther and Losee won with a 3:20.25. That time was 12 seconds faster than second place.
Wrestling: The Lakers traveled to Rochester Adams to participate in an individual tournament over the weekend. Eight Lakers wrestled, with three of them winning individual titles. Jack Parker, Jamie Holt and Max Montgomery were the wrestlers that took first. Spring Lake finished fifth out of 13 teams in the tournament. Other wrestlers who placed were Peyton Ball who placed fourth and Trystan Ball and Noah VanDreummel finished fifth.
Ski: The Spring Lake girls and boys ski team participated in its first race of the season at the Northville Invitational. Both the girls and the boys took home the championship.
The girls were led by Erin Burke and Sydney Thompson. Burke finished second in the giant slalom race and fourth in the slalom. Thompson was fifth in both races. Zoe Komar was ninth in the giant slalom and 10th in the slalom. Maya Phares was seventh and ninth in the two races. In order for the team to win, all four racers had to finish the race without falling.
The boys were led by Griffin Phares and Aidan Parker. Phares won the slalom race over parker and finished fourth in the giant slalom. Parker was the runner up in the slalom and narrowly edged out Phares for third in the giant slalom. Dawson Sherman finished fourth in the slalom and ninth in the giant slalom. Christian Folkert finished 10th in the slalom and Jack Lauinger rounded out the scoring with a 10th place finish in the giant slalom.
Fruitport
Bowling: The bowling teams hosted an invitational featuring 25 schools and 43 teams over the weekend. The girls fell in their first round matchup to Ludington and the boys lost in the finals to rival Kenowa Hills.
The boys were led by Cameron Weaver, who had a high game of 212 and a series score of 565. Jerod Arvey bowled a high of 187, Jeremy Conklin bowled a 157, Zander Leonard bowled a 166, Evan Simonis had 193 and Jon Widley had a 189. None of the boys bowlers finished on the all-tournament team.
The girls were led by Kennadi Dykstra, who bowled a 205 game and 536 series, finishing seventh overall and winning an all-tournament award. Oakleigh Chase bowled a 150, Raegan Dykstra bowled a 164, Avery Wilks scored 163 and Jessica Plichta had a 160.
Fruitport Calvary Christian
Basketball: Calvary Christian played a pair of games this weekend. First, the Eagles picked up a big win over Class B Central Montcalm at the Cornerstone University Showcase. The Eagles won the game 50-46 with Kelsey Richards leading the way, scoring 33 points. Lizzie Cammenga scored nine points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished six assists. Kyra Hamilton pitched in 11 rebounds in the winning effort.
“This was a great experience for our kids. Most schools our size don’t get invited to these Showcase events”, Calvary Chrisitian Coach Brad Richards said. “The team we beat tonight was a very good team, and our players showed tremendous heart and determination. I’m very proud of our senior captains, Lizzie Cammenga and Kelsey Richards, Lizzie dominated that fourth quarter. Also our assistant coaches Dan Hamilton and Jeff Anhalt made some great reads on what Montcalm was doing and they made some huge calls that worked.
"We are blessed to have this experience tonight at the Cornerstone University arena. What a great night for our Calvary family.”
In their second game of the weekend, Calvary Christian fell to a tough Hart team, 51-35. Richards scored 27 points, Cammenga had 15 rebounds and four assists and Cate Anhalt added four assits to the cause. Calvary Christian is now 5-2 on the season.
