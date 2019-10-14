West Michigan Coyotes bring home the gold

The West Michigan Coyotes mountain biking are state champions.
On Sunday, the Coyotes raced at Bloomer Park in Rochester and left with state championships in the high school and middle school divisions. In the high school race the Coyotes finished second with a total of 421 points. Anabel Miller finished first in the varsity female race, scoring 120 points. Luke Zuelke finished second in the varsity male race to add 117 points and Bryce Natter and Madine Whitmer rounded out scoring with 93 and 91, respectively.
The middle school team ended their season with a win, scoring 310 points. Freida Kincaid finished first earning 85 points in the middle school advanced female race and Haydon Frehr also earned 85 with his first place finish in the middle school advanced male race. Drake Marine followed right behind Frehr earning 82 for his second place finish. Olivia Miller’s 58 points in the middle school female race rounded out the scoring for the Coyotes.
“It was great to see the kids be successful,” coach Aaron Zuelke said. “It’s not something we set out to do, so it was really just a bonus to see all of their hard work pay off. Going up against bigger teams and pulling off the win made it extra special.”
The high school team finished the season with 2,607 points over the six races and the middle school racers tallied 1,866. The Coyotes had several podium finishers across the different divisions.
Haydon Frehr finished in first place in the middle school advanced male division with 419 points. Luke Zuelke finished third in the varsity male division for the series with 576. Anabel Miller was three points away from being a series winner in the varsity female division finishing with 582. Brevin Martin and Elijah Zuelke both finished top five in the middle school sixth and seventh grade division. Martin was third with 308 points and Zuelke was fifth with 273.
“When you see races like Anabel Miller’s had where she dominated from start to finish, those sort of success are always going to inspire people to join the team. Our hope is this success spurs more success and hopefully this will grow the team,” Zuelke said.
Olivia Miller scored 290 in the six races, good enough for fifth in the middle school female division. Drake Marine finished third in middle school advanced male at 407 points. Freida Kincaid ended up second in the middle school advanced female division at 407. Madine Whitmer scored 464 points in the series earning her fifth place in the junior varsity female division.
The Coyotes are celebrating their victory with a team party today. The new mountain biking season begins next August.
