Win or go home

SPRING LAKE — Fruitport’s varsity soccer team will take advantage of a convenient circumstance ahead of Wednesday’s district semifinal at rivals Spring Lake.
Grand Haven will head to Hudsonville on Tuesday for a semifinal of their own against Rockford. As a result, the Trojans will practice on the Bucs’ turf field in order to simulate the conditions they’ll see at Spring Lake tomorrow. Fruitport’s soccer field is natural grass.
“It worked out nicely,” Fruitport head coach Dan Hazekamp said. The game was initially scheduled for Tuesday evening, but Spring Lake is hosting a cross country meet, creating concerns over parking. “It got shifted, so I was looking at a couple of places around town and luckily Grand Haven was available.”
Fruitport will have to make a slight adjustment moving to a turf field, as the ball can bounce differently and the ball usually plays faster on turf compared to natural grass.
“It’s a little different,” Fruitport senior midfielder Bryce Lanore said. “The ball goes a lot further in some cases.”
The local rivalry will add an extra level of intrigue ahead of Wednesday’s district semifinal. The two teams have met just once this season, as they occupy different conferences for this year. In early September, Spring Lake hosted Fruitport and the teams played to a 1-1 tie.
Tomorrow, they’ll play until there’s a winner.
“Now we can’t go there and park the bus,” Hazekamp said. “At some point, we will have to get forward and go at them. They’re very deep up front, but we’re confident. It’ll definitely be an exciting match.”
Being in separate divisions hasn’t seemed to hurt the soccer rivalry too much in recent years. It may not match the passion or physical play of the budding Spring Lake-Grand Rapids Catholic Central rivalry, but the two schools’ proximity has led to its fair share of high-intensity games.
“I have a lot of respect for them,” Lanore said. “I’ve played on travel teams with about half their team.”
The two also met in last year’s state playoffs, as Spring Lake won 3-0 in a district first-round game. The Lakers eventually advanced to the regional semifinal, where they lost to Haslett. Both teams won in convincing fashion last Thursday to progress to Wednesday’s district semifinal.
“We just have to stay focused,” Trojan senior Kaleb Krueger said. “They’re very strong in the middle, I’m hoping we can find one early. It’s exciting because nobody wants to tie, be tired and go through overtime.”
Of the two teams, it’s been the Lakers that have experienced more success in the regular season. Spring Lake went through its O-K Blue conference season undefeated, including two wins over a GRCC team that has spent most of the season in the state’s top 10 Division 3 rankings. The Lakers have lost just twice on the season: a 3-1 season-opening loss to defending Division 3 champion Unity Christian, and a 2-0 loss to Grand Haven in September.
Meanwhile, Fruitport has seen its fair share of ups and downs throughout the regular season. The tie with Spring Lake could be considered among the best results of the Trojans’ year so far, as Fruitport finished in the middle of the O-K Black pack. There’s even been improvement as the year’s gone on for the Trojans. An early 8-1 loss to Jenison at home was just a 2-0 defeat when Fruitport visited the Wildcats on Oct. 5.
“The last month has been really good for us,” Lanore said. “Practices have just been better and the performances have picked up as a result.”
The Trojans are led defensively by Krueger, who leads the defense from a hybrid defender-defensive midfield role. Up front, junior Carter Golden and seniors Lanore and Manciu provide the offense for a team that has put 8 goals past Muskegon twice in recent weeks.
“If we hang in and have some confidence, anything is possible,” senior forward Logan Manciu. “We’ve figured some things out and there was a stretch where we played some very competitive teams. Spring Lake will be one of them.”
With an improving defense, the real test for the Trojans tomorrow will be in stopping a free-flowing Laker attack.
“As a senior, a win would be amazing,” Krueger said. “It’s my favorite game playing them regardless of result, because it could be the last game for us. It’s always fun playing Spring Lake.”
The Lakers will head into tomorrow’s match as strong favorites, but September’s 1-1 tie is proof that the Trojans will have something to say about that.
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.