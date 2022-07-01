Western Michigan Christian announced the hiring of Amber Gontjes as the program's next volleyball coach on Friday. Gontjes was a former all-regional player and has coached the Warriors' junior varsity team in the past.
A former Western Michigan Christian all-region volleyball player is taking over the program in the fall.
Amber Gontjes, a middle blocker for the Warriors in the mid-2010s, will strive to fill the void of Trent Smillie, who had been at the helm since July 2015. Smillie led the Warriors to four straight conference titles from 2018-2021 and their first-ever state semifinals appearance last season.
