A number of Spring Lake Yacht Club members took home sailing victories over the weekend in races held by the West Michigan Yachting Association.
In the largest divisions of competitors, it was the McNeils that had a leg up on the field. Spring Lake's Ben and Cam McNeil, along with Phoebe Saunders, won the C Scow division at the WMYA's Championship Regatta, which was hosted by SLYC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.