IMG_0092.JPG

The Spring Lake Yacht Club hosted racers from as far away as Georgia and Texas over the weekend.

 Tribune photo / Kyle Turk

A number of Spring Lake Yacht Club members took home sailing victories over the weekend in races held by the West Michigan Yachting Association.

In the largest divisions of competitors, it was the McNeils that had a leg up on the field. Spring Lake's Ben and Cam McNeil, along with Phoebe Saunders, won the C Scow division at the WMYA's Championship Regatta, which was hosted by SLYC.

