MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Lumberjacks recently announced their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The schedule features the return of numerous fan favorite themes, including “Star Wars” night, 13 Loves Pets, and Teddy Bear Toss night.
The Flaunt Your Flannel Festival returns for its third year as the kick-off event for the season. Ahead of the Oct. 7 game against the Chicago Steel, a pregame festival will take place on Western Avenue. The event is open to the public, and does not require a ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.