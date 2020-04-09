Spring Lake basketball, like a handful of local teams, will always have a rare feeling associated to their 2019-20 season. For nearly every team across the state, normally a season would end with a state-tournament loss.
However, with the season suspended and eventually canceled right before a night of district championships, the Lakers will never know what might have happened in their game against Fruitport back on March 13.
“Normally, there’s only four teams that end their season with a win and that’s the four state champions,” Spring Lake coach Bill Core said. “Now, this year, there’s over 200. We practiced on that Thursday to prepare for a Friday game with no fans, and then everything fell into place from there.”
The Lakers did receive some good news this week, with a handful of players honored with postseason awards. Senior Lucas Lyyski was among the honorable mention for the Associated Press’ all-state team. Lyyski and junior Sam Sheridan were named to the O-K Blue’s all-conference team, with senior Zach Keyser among the honorable mention.
“Normally, we’d be able to honor them at our banquet,” Core added. “Now, everything’s out there so we know who’s been awarded what. It’s been very odd, but the health and safety is more important than playing the games.”
Lyyski averaged a double-double during the season, scoring 14.5 points a game and grabbing 10.8 rebounds in 22 games. The senior center is headed to Indiana Tech in the fall.
“He’s got a lot of untapped potential,” Core said of the 6-foot-7 Lyyski. “His best basketball is ahead of him. In three or four years, you could hear a lot about him.”
Sheridan served as the team’s point guard as a junior and had a breakout year, scoring 11.5 points a game and averaging 3.7 assists. Keyser averaged 6.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.
“Keyser did a lot of the dirty work for us inside,” Core added. “He would often guard one of the other team’s best players. Sam was a closer for us, one of the best free-throw shooters in the state and could close games out down the stretch, which was missing last year.”
Spring Lake also earned seventh place in Division 2 for academic all-state honors, finishing with a team GPA of 3.62. Montague took home the top spot with a 3.84 GPA.
“I think it says a lot about the kids that come here,” Core said. The longtime basketball coach is a middle-school physical education teacher at Spring Lake. “Academics are a big part of our culture, and with smart players you can make more adjustments on the floor, on the fly.”
The Basketball Coaches’ Association of Michigan also gave awards to three Lakers for their play during the season. Lyyski was named as an academic all-state player for making an all-state team and holding a grade-point average above 3.5.
Senior Kyle Garrison was named as an “Outstanding Student-Athlete” award-winner for playing four years and holding a 3.8 GPA or higher, while senior Grant Kieft was given the “Team First” award for exemplary sportsmanship. Kieft was the team’s second-leading scorer last year before a knee injury in the Lakers’ third game against Grand Haven.
Sheridan was also among the BCAM’s top shooters state-wide, earning the spot as the ninth-best free-throw shooter with an 84.7 percent mark.
