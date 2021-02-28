Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) calls out a play during a game against Purdue at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Jan. 8. The Spartans lost to Maryland on Sunday in a battle of bubble teams.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 22 points and Maryland led throughout in picking up an important 73-55 win over Michigan State on Sunday.
The game matched a pair of hot bubble teams with Michigan State (13-10, 7-10) coming in on a three-game win steak, including victories over No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State, and Maryland (15-10, 9-9) arriving with four consecutive conference wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.