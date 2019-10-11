Recaps from a pair of local games Friday night:
Muskegon Catholic Central
Muskegon Catholic Central was at home taking on Manistee Friday night and cruised to a 49-0 victory.
Tio Kight started the scoring early with a pair of rushing touchdowns, giving the Crusaders a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Carson St. Amour had the first of his three touchdowns in the second quarter on a nine-yard rush. Less than three minutes later, St. Amour added number two with a ten-yard rush. Solomon Waller got on the board with a two-yard rushing touchdown, and the half was capped with a pass from quarterback Max Price to St. Amour to extend the Crusader lead to 42 at halftime.
Dane Rutz added the only touchdown of the second half with a two-yard rush. MCC had a big game running the ball finishing with 254 yards as a team. St. Amour paced the team with 75 yards, while Knight and Bailey Williams followed him with 51 and 38. Price threw one pass and his one pass was completed to St. Amour for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Josh Holden had a big game finishing with five tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. In total, the Crusader defense forced six turnovers.
MCC goes on the road to take on Benton Harbor next week.
Fruitport
The Trojans were on the road taking on the Reeths-Puffer Rockets and fell 22-0. The first half was tightly contested. The Trojans gave the Rockets their first points on a safety and halfway through the second quarter gave up a touchdown to fall behind 9-0. The Rockets didn’t score again until early in the fourth quarter when a touchdown run gave them a 16-0 lead. The final score of the game came on another rushing touchdown with just under three minutes to go.
The Trojans were unable to generate much offense, finishing the game with 37 yards rushing and 19 yards passing. Fruitport turned the ball over five times, including four interceptions from their quarterbacks.
The Trojans look to bounce back next week at home against Coopersville.
