Michigan's high school athletic association announced Sunday night that it would suspend competition in its remaining fall sports for three weeks due to the emergency order from the state's health department.
The break will mean a delay to the state swim and dive finals scheduled for Nov. 20 and 21, as well as football and volleyball playoffs that were moving towards their final rounds.
