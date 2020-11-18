The MHSAA announced changes to the fall tournament schedules to account for the three-week break created by the state's health department.
With the "pause" in activity expected to end on Dec. 9, there will be a small window for practice ahead of tournament play for football and volleyball, and a two-week window for practice ahead of the state swimming finals.
