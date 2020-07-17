A Friday announcement from the MHSAA laid out its plan for fall high school sports, with the start of the season just under a month away.
Their current plan is to allow fall sports to move ahead as scheduled, but Friday's memo left open the possibility of postponing "higher-risk" fall sports until later in the school year.
The MHSAA's Representative Council, which serves as its legislative body, did consider a plan that swapped traditional fall sports with those in the spring, but found it too difficult to work, citing high-risk sports such as girls soccer and lacrosse that would run into similar issues as football and boys soccer.
The announcement comes a day after the U.S. reported its highest single-day record in coronavirus cases, with the state's own case numbers slowly rising again after initially slowing back in mid-June.
Our student-athletes just want to play, and we have gone far too long without them playing," MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a statement. "Remember that doing so safely, of course, remains the priority. We remain grateful to the Governor for the opportunity to build the schedule and policies for returning sports to schools. We will continue to support her directives and those of the state and local health departments as we work to create the safest environment for all involved in our activities."
The announcement did not mention any updates on spectators and their ability to attend games. Practices are also unchanged for the moment, with schools still required to use a list of precautions and safety measures designed to limit possible transmission of the virus.
Further updates to the MHSAA's policies are expected to be released to schools on July 24, and another update on the fall sports season will be shared after another Representative Council meeting on July 29.
