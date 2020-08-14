The MHSAA announced Friday afternoon that football would move its season to the spring.
Citing feedback from the governor’s office, as well as state health department officials and schools, the state decided there was “too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to safely play football this fall.”
Players and coaches took to social media after they heard the news they’d been dreading all week. Fruitport football coach Nate Smith wanted to stand up for his players when he heard the news.
“This is the “why” @MHSAA offers?” he said on Twitter. “That may be good enough for them, but I will NEVER let one of our players give up because of uncertainty or unknown.”
Grand Haven senior Landon VanBeek was initially surprised.
“Wow...” he said in a tweet. “Ready to keep grinding and dominate in the spring.”
His coach Mike Farley set up a meeting for Saturday morning with a focus on addressing the team about where they’re headed for the spring, telling his team to “stay positive!”
Teams had just one full week of practice in their helmets, with pads and full practice set to start Monday. That came after a summer full of changing deadlines and restrictions, leaving some coaches flummoxed.
“It’s just not very good leadership,” Muskegon Catholic Central coach Steve Czerwon said. “With all this changing information, how is it fair to us?”
That left coaches forced to tell their players to try and focus on their own practice effort. A common refrain from coaches was about “controlling what you can control.”
“There’s really no other way we can do it,” Spring Lake coach Dan Start said. “The rest of it isn’t what we can worry about. That’s life. If you spend your whole life trying to get emotionally upset and emotionally invested in things that are outside of your control, you’re going to be miserable.”
Workouts for players and coaches appear to still be allowed, with ideas on a spring format and dates still to come.
Other fall sports are still moving forward for the moment. Competitions in golf, tennis and cross country have been given the green light and will start on Wednesday for girls golf and boys tennis and Friday, Aug. 21 for cross country. All three sports will see its participation in large-scale tournaments limited by MHSAA rules.
Decisions on boys soccer, girls swim and dive, and volleyball are forthcoming. Competition guidelines for those sports will be announced Wednesday.
You can email Kyle at kturk@ grandhaventribune.com or find him on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.