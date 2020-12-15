Michigan announced Wednesday its football game at Iowa on Saturday has been canceled.
“In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week’s game,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior.
