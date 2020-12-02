SPORTS-MICHIGAN-FOOTBALL-DL-COACH-SHAUN-7-DE.jpg

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches action against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Nov. 14.

 TNS photo / Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

Michigan football announced Wednesday afternoon that it has canceled this Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Maryland and will pause practices until at least Monday.

The game against the Terrapins will not be rescheduled.

