FARGO, N.D. — The No. 8-ranked and No. 2-seeded University of Michigan hockey team has pulled out of the 2021 NCAA Championship due to positive COVID-19 test results.
Michigan (15-10-1) was scheduled to take on No. 9-ranked and No. 3-seeded Minnesota Duluth, the two-time defending national champion, in a Midwest Regional semifinal Friday afternoon, March 26. The game will be ruled a no-contest as Minnesota Duluth will advance to the next round of competition.
"I'm devastated for these players. These student-athletes have done a wonderful job all year of making sacrifices to get to this point of the year," Michigan coach Mel Pearson said. "It's unfortunate. I don't completely understand the final decision but I have to respect it.
"They've given so much and to get this opportunity taken away from them, it's hard to swallow. I know it's just a game, but it's extremely important to these young men. It's two years in a row now we've been denied an opportunity to compete in the national championship. It has quite sunk in yet."
Michigan's hockey players and staff had remained in daily testing protocol since the conclusion of the Big Ten Tournament and was preparing for Friday's contest when notified by the NCAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.