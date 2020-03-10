SPARTA - Spring Lake needed to be nearly perfect to beat Grand Rapids West Catholic in their regional semifinal on Tuesday night. Instead, the Falcons proved why they’re among the favorites to win a state title in their 62-37 win that ended the Lakers’ season.
By game’s end, all Spring Lake could do was smile and shake their head after the Falcons excelled in nearly every phase of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.