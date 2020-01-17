GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Turnovers held back the Grand Haven boys offense in their 51-37 loss to Rockford Friday night.
“Offensively, we had 26 turnovers and that’s by far the most we’ve had this year,” Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink said. “That really limits your room for error offensively when you turn the ball over that many times. That often leads to transition opportunities the other way and you limit opportunities at your basket. That was a key statistic.”
The Buccaneers began the game strong defensively. Grand Haven only allowed seven points in the first quarter. Drew Sinke scored four points for Grand Haven and the Bucs carried a one-point lead into the second.
The Rockford offense heated up in the second quarter and flipped the momentum of the game. It was back and forth early but a last second 3-pointer gave Rockford a 25-20 advantage heading into the locker room at halftime.
“We got some tough breaks with our shooting in the first half. Around the basket we had some really good looks that we usually make, but they just didn’t go,” Immink said. “Sometimes those things keep compounding and it turns out the way it did.”
The lead remained five after Adam Strom made a layup to bring the score to 30-25. Rockford went on a 10-0 run after that and extended their lead. Owen Ross ended the scoreless run when he made a layup at the end of the quarter to make the score 40-27 heading into the fourth.
Grand Haven seemed to have flipped the momentum back their way after a dunk by Ross cut the lead to ten with plenty of time to go. They could not capitalize and Rockford’s six points in the fourth was enough to hold off the Bucs and bring the game to its end.
Grand Haven looks to end their 0-3 start in the O-K Red on Tuesday when they host Grandville.
“We’ve got to clean up our scoring ability around the basket, shooting, ball security and being sure with what we are doing with the basketball,” Immink said about the areas his team needs to keep working. “Take away those two areas and the score probably looks a bit different tonight, but those are big areas and they are things that we have been working on and will continue working on.”
