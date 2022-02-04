GRAND HAVEN TWP. — After a disappointing loss on the road at Zeeland West earlier in the week, Grand Haven's girls managed to keep things respectable in a loss to Hudsonville Friday night.
That's worth celebrating. The Eagles are on a tear through the OK Red, winning all seven games. Outside of a 14-point win on the road at Rockford, their results against the rest of the conference have been exactly what you'd expect from a defending state champion: 20 and 30-point blowouts.
A first half full of turnovers calmed down somewhat after the break, and the Buccaneers started to string some good minutes together. Taking the 55-37 defeat in totality, there are some signs that the Buccaneers can make something happen down the stretch in the regular season.
"There are some good things we can take away, but there were stretches that we didn't play very well," coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. "We broke the press, which was huge, but they exposed some of our decision-making. There were moments where we defended and scored with them but a couple possessions later, we let up five offensive rebounds in a row."
Molly Long returned to the lineup for a team-high nine points, and it was a balanced attack that helped matters in the second half, where the Bucs were only outscored 27-22.
It can be intimidating even in your own gym to face off with any defending state champion, let alone a team that brought back nearly everyone and has run out to a 12-2 start.
"Coach K just told us the pressure was on them to win, not us," senior Zoe Spoelman said. "There was some good energy and togetherness, even with a lot of turnovers. In some ways, that second half makes you wish we'd come out at the start of the game that way."
All in all, the Buccaneers weren't ready to back down mentally. Spoelman patrolled the paint and finished with five blocks, while Grace Harrison turned in a solid all-around performance, playing strong defense and making all three of her shots to finish with six points and an assist.
"She did exactly what we wanted," Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. "She brings energy and takes care of the ball, and hit some shots too. It's important for her to do that, because if you're not a threat with the ball, they just won't guard you."
The Bucs even managed to force Hudsonville out of an early full-court press thanks to sure hands from Abbey Klumpel and Alyssa Hatzel. That only meant a new problem on the offensive end: creating good shots against an aggressive 1-3-1 zone. Turnovers plagued the Bucs in the first half, and it got only slightly better after the halftime break, as they finished with 26.
Take some of the bad decisions away, and there's a chance the Bucs could have kept things relatively tight.
"There's a lot less stress and pressure playing a team that good," Harrison said. "We just wanted to play with everything we had. I had a little bit of confidence tonight and wanted to play well for the team. Take away those turnovers, it's a whole different game."
Unfortunately, the Eagles don't give you much of a chance to ponder hypotheticals.
Miss Basketball candidate Jaci Tubergan led all scorers with 19 points, while Maddie Petroelje added 11 points. Guard Alaina Diaz got to the rim for a handful of tough layups through contact, making plays Grand Haven simply couldn't match.
Signs of improvement are there, and already eyes are on next week. The Bucs lost by just five points to West Ottawa in the teams' first meeting, and they've already collected a win over Friday opponents Caledonia.
Tuesday's tip in Holland is scheduled for 7 p.m.
