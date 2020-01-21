With a light athletics schedule on Monday, here's a quick recap of local prep action from the start of the week. We'll have a look at Tuesday night's prep basketball in tomorrow's paper.
The scores and results from Monday afternoon's action:
Grand Haven
Bowling: The Buccaneers hosted Rockford on Monday afternoon. The boys team won the first match of the evening 20-10. After falling behind in the two Baker games, the Bucs rallied by winning the first team game by 114 pins. The Rams made the second game interesting, but Grand Haven rallied to win the second game by 19 points to win the match.
Nate Allen led the boys with a total of 413, while Austin Brueker, Justin Strait and Allen swept their points.
The girls were not as fortunate, losing both their team games to lose the match to the Rams. The teams split the two Baker games, with Rockford leading in total pins to earn two bonus points.
Alexis Thompson led the team with high games of 202 and 215, while both Thompson and Alexis Morgan won their match points.
The Bucs will be in action again on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. when they host Caledonia.
Fruitport Calvary Christian
Girls basketball: A record was broken on Monday night, but Fruitport Calvary Christian won't have to change many letters on their record board. 43 points from Kelsey Richards broke a single-game record set by older sister Taylor in 2015 in the Eagles' 64-32 win at Manistee Catholic.
FCC jumped out to a 15-2 first-quarter lead but the Manistee Catholic battled back to 17-12. Calvary then went on another run and went up 31-12, but Manistee Catholic scored the last 5 points of the half to make it 31-17. Calvary started the third quarter strong and slowly pulled away for the win.
"Give Manistee Catholic credit, they never quit. We talked at halftime about playing consistent and having high standards for ourselves on the court," said Eagles coach Brad Richards. "Once we got in foul trouble, the girls found a way to get the ball to Kelsey and she delivered for us," added Richards.
The school record was previously held by sister Taylor Richards, who scored 42 in a game in 2015. Kelsey Richards now has 1,978 career points, needing 22 points to reach the 2,000-point mark.
Lizzie Cammenga added 12 points and had 11 rebounds in limited minutes, while Cate Anhalt had nine steals for the second game in a row. Kyra Hamilton added 12 rebounds.
Calvary Christian raised its record to 9-2 (2-0) and next plays on Friday at home vs Grand Rapids Wellspring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.