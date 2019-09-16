The scores and results from Monday's prep action:
GRAND HAVEN
Tennis: East Kentwood was the opponent on Monday as the Bucs suffered a narrow defeat. There were wins across three of the doubles positions for Grand Haven, with Noah Bachmann, Weston Taylor and Ian Rant all victorious.
The match of the day came at 3-doubles, where Grand Haven's Carter Prieditis and Brayden Rowley won a three-set match that took two hours to finish. However, losses elsewhere in the doubles flights doomed the Bucs.
SPRING LAKE
Tennis: The Lakers faced a tough opponent in NorthPointe Christian on Monday afternoon. In a 7-1 loss, Callum Saxe at 2-singles was the lone victor for Spring Lake. The position next-closest to a victory was the 4-doubles team of Sean Bennink and Jackson Der Vartanian, losing 7-6, 7-5.
The Lakers will next host Kelloggsville on Wednesday.
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN
Soccer: Manistee visited WMC on Monday night, and the Warriors picked up right where they had left off over the weekend in wins for both the varsity and junior varsity teams.
Two goals apiece for Brandon Fles and Charlie Alfree were the highlights of an 8-1 Warrior win. Michael Masumpa, Logan Pollack, Michael Tencate and Isaiah Barco-Morales all found the net for WMC to round out the scoring. They'll travel to Orchard View tomorrow night.
The junior varsity team won 3-0 thanks to goals from Gavin Riksen, Matt Minasian and Samuel VanOrman.
