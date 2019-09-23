Just a handful of results from Monday's action:
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN
Soccer: WMC and Muskegon Catholic Central continued a match that was delayed by rain on Monday night. The game picked up at 1-0 midway through the first half, and the Warriors struck a minute after the restart. Issac VanHoeven notched the second goal for the Warriors after a pass from Ashton Leffring.
Brandon Fles scored twice in the second half and added an assist, while Michael Masumpa added another pair of goals for the game to finish 6-0 WMC. The Warriors will play Ludington for the conference lead on Thursday.
Beau Campbell scored the lone goal in a win for the JV team at NorthPointe Christian.
GRAND HAVEN
Tennis: The varsity team lost 7-2 to Rockford on Monday, as Noah Bachmann and Weston Taylor both won their matches in straight sets. The 2-doubles team of AJ Koster and Tyler DeGram and the 5-doubles match of Brenden Kilpatrick and Jared Englert were closest to picking up set victories.
