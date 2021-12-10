Kenneth Walker III won't be in New York on Saturday for the Heisman Trophy, but the Michigan State junior still brought home some hardware on Thursday, winning the Walter Camp Award as the nation's top college football player as well as the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the top running back in the nation. Walker was also named a Walter Camp All-American.
Walker becomes the first Michigan State player to win both the Walter Camp and the Doak Walker awards after rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, leading the 10th-ranked Spartans to a 10-2 record and a spot in the Peach Bowl where Michigan State will play No. 12 Pittsburgh on Dec. 30.
