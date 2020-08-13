MUSKEGON — After a seven-year playoff streak was broken in 2018, last year’s young Muskegon Catholic Central team made sure they could start a streak of their own.
Now, a more experienced group wants more than just a second-place finish in the Lakes Eight conference.
The Crusaders return players with plenty of returning experience, with a handful of three-year starters across the board. Senior quarterback Max Price heads into his third year as a starter with added trust from the coaching staff.
“Any time you have a third-year starter at quarterback, you expect a natural maturation,” Czerwon said. “Max has shown that to this point, he just needs to keep contributing in the passing game, contributing with his leadership. There are all kinds of components to it.”
There will be production to replace, with leading receiver Carson St. Amour and starting running back Tio Knight gone to graduation, but Czerwon likes what he’s seen from the opening days of practice.
The only negative in his mind so far has been on the lack of a plan from the MHSAA. As colleges across the country have had their fall football seasons postponed or canceled, the state’s athletic association has updated schools, parents and players a handful of times.
That may be enough for some, but for coaching staffs that want to plan an entire fall season out, that’s not good enough.
“It’s just not very good leadership,” Czerwon said. “We’re supposed to start with pads on Monday [Aug. 17]. That means I have to distribute gear on the Friday before. If they turn around and cancel the season on Tuesday, that’s not fair to anyone.”
One thing that is for sure is where MCC will play its postseason football. As part of their co-op with Western Michigan Christian, their total enrollment of 401 students places them in Division 6.
That’s where they played last season’s pre-district game against Ravenna, a 14-0 defeat. Previously, they had been in Division 8 during their run of four straight state titles from 2013-16.
“We know Montague is a team that could be in our region,” Czerwon said. “They’re a tough opponent and someone we could face if we’re fortunate enough to make playoffs.”
The Tribune asked Czerwon three questions about his team through a week of practice:
Who will your impact players be?
Czerwon: ”Dane Rutz will be a third-year starter, he’ll be someone probably around the slot in the backfield on offense. We’ve got a couple running backs in Nick Powell and Joe Waller who will play some running back. Lula Mufafa is an exchange student from South Africa, but he’s been with us for three years now.
“We really like the skill guys we’ve got, even though we graduated some of them.”
Does having a smaller team size allow you to move faster through concepts in the offseason, even over Zoom?
Czerwon: ”We have a veteran team, five guys that will be third-year starters as juniors, guys that started as freshmen. We only lost one person off our offensive line. So when you get an experienced bunch like this one, especially in an offseason like this, it makes it that little bit easier.”
What are you aiming to teach your players away from football this year?
Czerwon: ”I think we’re in the same boat as anybody. To be able to control what you can control, especially with what the state’s telling us right now.
“We’re doing our best to be ready, and they’ll tell us what’s going to happen.”
The Crusaders plan on starting their season on Aug. 28 with a road trip to North Muskegon before a home opener on Sept. 3 against Grand Rapids West Catholic.
Update: Our story in Tuesday’s paper listed incorrect dates for the start of Grand Haven’s schedule. The Buccaneers will start their season on Aug. 27 at Reeths-Puffer, but will host Traverse City West on Thursday, Sept. 3 before playing Caledonia at home on Sept. 11. We regret the error.
