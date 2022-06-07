Muskegon’s summer collegiate baseball team, the Muskegon Clippers, will be returning for another exciting season of baseball at historic Marsh Field in Muskegon. Opening day will be Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 7:05 p.m.
The Clippers open their season with a six-game home stand with three games against the Detroit Jet Box and three games against the Royal Oak Leprechauns.
