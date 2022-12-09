Muskegon's junior hockey team got a twinbill of big news on Friday, as they announced a simultaneous change in ownership and at head coach.
Peter Herms, a former Muskegon player in the mid-1980s, will take over from the BC Hockey LLC group as owner of the Lumberjacks. He owns a utility contractor in New Jersey and has been a youth and high school hockey coach in the state – he bought an ice rink complex and youth program in New Jersey last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.