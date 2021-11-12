Josh Reynolds connected enough dots before he hit free agency in March to think the Detroit Lions would be major players for his services.
He spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where new Lions general manager Brad Holmes and his top executive, Ray Agnew, were in the front office, and he caught most of his 113 career passes from new Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.