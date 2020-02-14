Signups are open for NORA spring sports. Those interested can sign up now for middle school softball, baseball and girls lacrosse. An intermediate girls lacrosse team is also available. The season begin in mid March and registration can be done online at norarec.org.
For more information call 850-5125.
