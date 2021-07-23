The Grand River Sailing Club continued its second race series of the summer this week with the third races of the North Shore Marina Cup.
Just three main and jib fleet boats were involved in Wednesday's race, which was won by Job Site, its third win. The results mirrored the series standings, with Avanti taking second and PAX finishing third.
