April 3 was only three weeks ago, but it seems like a lot longer than that for Mark Zona.
That sunny Friday afternoon, Zona sat in his Nitro bass boat on a southern Michigan lake and went live on his Facebook page. His wife, Karin, was on the camera, and Zona pulled in one smallmouth bass after another while answering viewers’ questions.
If you follow professional bass fishing at all, you know Zona’s name – or more likely, his booming voice. Zona, who lives in Sturgis, is the host of “Zona’s Awesome Fishing Show” and also hosts much of ESPN’s fishing coverage, including the Bassmasters fishing tournaments.
With professional bass fishing halted due to COVID-19, Zona figured he’d take a more low-key approach to sharing his love of the sport.
“My wife and I went live … and I’m catching all these 13-inch bass, and what was amazing is how engaged people instantly became,” he said. “It’s funny because I looked at her and said, ‘We need to do one or two of these a week where we’re just chilled out, sitting on the water, giving fishing tips while hopefully catching a few dozen fish.’ I was aiming to do that – until suddenly we couldn’t get out anymore.”
Zona, along with so many anglers across Michigan, was devastated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s appended stay-at-home order that prohibited fishing from a motorboat. He’s since used his platform as a national fishing personality to share his strong opinions on the matter.
“I honestly felt like, with what I do for a living and how fishing has treated me in this state, I would have been irresponsible not speaking up on this,” Zona said. “What I don’t understand, and will never understand, is that I can’t go in my boat alone. To me, the best place for everyone is to be is in the outdoors or with immediate family. That’s our family time. That’s what we do.”
In the few weeks of coronavirus lockdown before the boating restriction went into effect, Zona saw more families on the water fishing together than ever before.
“Husbands, wives, sons, daughters, as a family, just getting out on the water, on our lakes,” he said. “Because a lot of those people are out of work, and that’s a little glimmer of life.”
Don’t misconstrue Zona’s statements into thinking he’s not taking the Stay Home order or the threat of coronavirus seriously.
“I’m not saying go out and be unsafe,” he said. “What I’m saying is, there’s a way to do it smart, a way to do it safe, and I really think we should have been given that option.
“We live in a different world now,” he continued. “But I feel like, at the immediate time, we as outdoorsmen can be smart, safe, sensitive to social distancing, and absolutely positively be on the water, in our boats. I think it’s paramount that we’re doing that right now. Because, dude, I’m turning into Jack Nicholson from ‘The Shining.’”
Zona said he’s also become quite proficient at Yahtzee over the past few weeks, as he and Karin have been home with their twin 20-year-old boys, Jakob and Hunter. The boys are both students at Michigan State University.
They’ve also been wreaking havoc on the rafter of turkeys that live on his property as turkey hunting season recently opened across Michigan.
“With us not being out on the water right now, boy, we’re going to have some time in the woods, and there’s a part of me that feels sorry for my flock of turkeys on my property,” Zona said with a laugh.
Since he lives just a few miles from the Indiana state line, Zona has been tempted to run south and fish there instead.
“But I’m not that person. I adhere to the laws,” he said. “I don’t necessarily agree with them, but I do adhere to them.”
However, if the governor extends the no-boating regulations deeper into the year, Zona may not have any choice.
“Then I’ll have to go to other states to do my work, which sucks because I love doing shows and videos in Michigan,” he said. “Half of my videos on my YouTube site are from lakes from here up to the (Mackinac) bridge. I hate losing springtime fishing in Michigan.”
With his hopes of getting on the water to record interactive videos at a halt, Zona has turned instead to breaking down the techniques and equipment used to catch fish on past shows recorded on Michigan lakes.
“In a 30-minute show, there’s only 20 minutes of content, so it’s hard to give the nuts and bolts, the real hardcore how-to,” he said. “So, what we’ve done is started to break down the shows we’ve shot through the last decade, and a lot of those are on lakes within 90 minutes of Grand Rapids.”
Many other professional fishermen have taken to posting videos and doing livestream events offering instruction to amateur anglers. Among those is the biggest name in bass fishing and another Michigander, Kevin VanDam.
“I watched Kevin VanDam going live, talking to viewers,” Zona said. “And if you think about that, you’re talking live to the Tom Brady of fishing, and able to ask him instant questions on how to be a better fisherman on our Michigan lakes. That is staggering how cool it is he’s done that.”
With several weeks of anticipation built up, Zona – like so many other Michigan anglers – can’t wait to get back out on the water.
“As soon as we’re able, I’m ready to roll,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.