Eight Spring Lake Middle School boys attended Michigan’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) motocross camp, July 5-9 at the Battle Creek Motorcycle Club. Pictured left to right, with the bikes they ride, are: Winn Halsey (CRF-125), Krew Isard (TTR-125), Kyle Hollinger (KTM-85), Mason Herrema (YZ-85), Brodi Marek (KTM-250-SXF), Owen Highhill (KX-85), Beckett Mathes (TTR-125) and Kole Marek (YZ-125).
Eight Spring Lake Middle School boys attended Michigan’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) motocross camp, July 5-9 at the Battle Creek Motorcycle Club. Pictured left to right, with the bikes they ride, are: Winn Halsey (CRF-125), Krew Isard (TTR-125), Kyle Hollinger (KTM-85), Mason Herrema (YZ-85), Brodi Marek (KTM-250-SXF), Owen Highhill (KX-85), Beckett Mathes (TTR-125) and Kole Marek (YZ-125).
Tribune photos / Matthew Ehler
A few of the boys setting up their bikes before practicing at Brenda and Jim Mareks' property.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Owen Highhill carves out a turn on July 2 on his KX-85.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Brodi Marek comes out of a turn at his house on July 2.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
A few of the Spring Lake boys commencing a “hole shot” on July 2.
A group of eight Spring Lake Middle School boys are dispelling the stereotypes sometimes associated with dirt bikers.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) welcomed motocross riders of all skill levels to the Battle Creek Motorcycle Club last week – including the eight Spring Lake boys – for an experience of inspiration while teaching the sport in a respectable and stigma-breaking fashion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.