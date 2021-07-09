Spring Lake’s girls lacrosse team made its deepest run into the state tournament in program history this spring. Therefore, it should come as little surprise that the team was due for a handful of postseason awards after they made the Division 2 quarterfinals.
Two Lakers even found themselves on the all-state list assembled by the Michigan coaches’ association. Freshman midfielder Madelyn White and freshman attacker Gabby Vasquez were among the Division 2 honorable mention list as key parts of the Spring Lake attack.
