The Grand Haven girls jumped out to a big lead early in Friday’s game, but came up short of winning their third straight game. Grand Haven fell on the road 52-43.
The Bucs were able to breakdown the Reeths-Puffer full-court press and get open layups. Grand Haven led 18-8 after one.
“I’m super proud of our kids tonight. We lost, but we were right there with three minutes to play,” head coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “I told my kids that I've never been this happy after a loss. Obviously we didn’t win and we have room for improvement, but our kids executed the game plan and played their hearts out.”
The second quarter saw the Rockets battle their way back into the game with a 14 point quarter that brought the game with three going into the half. Grand Haven led Reeths-Puffer 25-22 through the first half.
The third quarter was nearly even and at one point Grand Haven had their lead cut to just one. The Bucs fought off the surge by the Rockets and held onto the lead going into the final quarter leading 37-33.
The fourth quarter is where Reeths-Puffer made their final big run. Grand Haven was in the lead for the majority of the game before a pair of big 3-pointers gave Reeths-Puffer the momentum swing they needed. The Bucs were up one with just over three minutes to go in the game when Reeths-Puffer hit the pair of threes to go up five and free throws down the stretch brought the game to its final score. Reeths-Puffer defeated Grand Haven 52-43.
Molly Long had a huge day for Grand Haven scoring 15 points, grabbing nine rebounds and adding two assists. Caydee Constant had 11 points, five rebounds and one steal. Zoe Spoelman and Alyssa Hatzel each had eight points. Spoelman added eight rebounds and four blocks to the stat sheet. Hatzel had three rebounds and a steal. Avery Keefe had nine rebounds and five assists while being tasked with guarding the opponents All-State player.
“Avery Keefe played 30 minutes and guarded an All-State guard. That was just a phenomenal effort from her,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “Caydee Constant I thought was scrappy and was 4-4 from the free throw line. I’m just really happy with the effort. We have a really young team and every day we take the court in practice they get better. We’re getting better and I’m excited to see what this team can accomplish.”
The Grand Haven girls hit the court again Friday at home against Spring Lake.
