The state's individual wrestling finals came to a close on Saturday, and a pair of local athletes finished within the top three places of their weight classes during competition over the past two days.
Spring Lake junior Jack Parker finished second in his Division 2 112-lbs. weight class, dropping the championship match to St. John's Jacob Brya via a 19-7 major decision. Parker had won three matches on Friday, including an 8-5 decision against Southgate Anderson's Adrian Rosas in the semifinals.
