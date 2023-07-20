2023’s winners of the Len Fase Award were Lily Parker and Jaxson Tober. Both were all-staters both individually and on relays during track season, while Parker was an all-state cross country runner and Tober was a first-team all-OK Blue soccer player.
Courtesy photo / Spring Lake Ath. Dept.
Parker in action at Rycenga Park in September.
Tribune photo / Kyle Turk
Tober was an OK Blue conference champion in the 110- and 300-meter hurdle races his senior year.
Given how busy a high schooler can get these days, it was fitting that Spring Lake’s top athletes of the year weren’t even at the awards ceremony.
2023’s Len Fase Award winners were Lily Parker and Jaxson Tober, both busy running at the Division 2 track regionals in Allendale when their names were called out as winners, making that delayed celebration just as sweet.
