HUDSONVILLE - Anything you can do, I can do better was the mantra for Tuesday night’s district semifinal match up between Grand Haven and Rockford.
“We have been so prepared, working all the way through our season for this tournament,” Grand Haven head coach Nick Tejchma said. “The boys were ready and even the shooters would stay after practice and get shots in. The effort was there tonight, their communication was there and they just played a really good game.”
First, the two teams went to overtime tied 1-1, then the Rams took the lead in the first overtime period. The Bucs tied the match up with 3:52 remaining in the second overtime. Finally, the game would be decided by penalty kicks.
“I told them, ‘0-0 is on the scoreboard. You guys need to come out like there’s nothing on there. It’s just a regular game, don’t let that get in your head.’ Mentally, I think we were prepared for that because we’ve been in situations like this and we’ve turned it around.” Tejchma said.
The teams sent out their first five kickers and took turns taking penalty kicks until the game was decided. For Grand Haven, Joey Fischer, Max Jerovsek and Jaden King each came out and made their penalty kicks.
Rockford responded with two makes and a miss, making the final two kicks crucial. Grand Haven’s Brady McDonald missed his kick and Rockford’s Alex Ducey made his to even it up three to three.
In the fifth and final kick Evan Yu had his kick blocked for the Bucs and the Rams sent out Drew Woods to attempt to win the match. Woods had his kick blocked by Grand Haven goalkeeper Jack Kurburski. Being tied again, the teams sent out five more kickers and it came down to the first team that could score and stop the other team from scoring first.
Both teams made the first three kicks they attempted in the sudden death portion of PKs. The ninth and final kicker of the match for Grand Haven was Emarrean Banks. The junior stepped up and beat the goalie to put all of the pressure on the Rockford kicker. The Rams sent out their goalkeeper to retaliate. Jack Hansen stepped up and sailed the shot over the net, clinching the win for the Buccaneers.
“Just pure adrenaline. It’s nerve wracking, but at the same time it’s just an adrenaline rush,” Kurburksi said.
“I had the world’s biggest smile on my face, that’s all I’ve got to say. A win like this is a huge momentum builder.”
Missed opportunities plagued both teams throughout the match. Rockford had several chances to take the lead early in the game and had two goals called back for offside in the first half. Grand Haven had a wide-open net twice with under ten minutes left in the first half but the Rams defenders managed to save their goalie with last-minute saves.
The Bucs put the first goal on the board in the game with 5:17 seconds remaining in the half when McDonald found Jerovsek for a goal. The Rams responded with only 21 seconds left in the half when Kurburski got run into trying to make a play on the ball and gave Rockford a wide-open net.
The second half was dominated by Rockford in terms of possession, but neither team would find the back of the net leading to overtime. Overtime consists of two 10 minute periods and in the first period Adam Goushaw put the Rams on top with 4:16 seconds remaining.
Grand Haven got a huge break in the second overtime when a Rams defender missed the ball in the box leading to a tying goal by Zach Falconer. Falconer’s goal lead to the decisive penalty kicks.
The Buccaneers take on Grand Rapids Union Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hudsonville for the district championship.
“We are going to go hard tomorrow in practice and come prepared to see what they are going to throw at us and kind of simulate that a little bit. We will just be ready to play here again on Thursday. Hopefully, in better conditions,” Tejchma said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.