SPORTS-BKN-PISTONS-DRAFT-GET

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham during an NCAA Tournament game against Oregon State at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 21.

 TNS photo / Andy Lyons, Getty Images

NEW YORK — Maybe some of the suspense is being sucked out of Thursday night's NBA Draft.

For many Pistons fans, that's a good thing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.