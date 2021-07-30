Isiah Livers

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers celebrates after clinching the Big Ten championship with a 69-50 win over Michigan State on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Crisler Center.

 TNS file photo

Isaiah Livers will get a shot with the Detroit Pistons.

The former Michigan basketball player was drafted Thursday night in the second round with the No. 42 overall pick of the 2021NBA draft.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.